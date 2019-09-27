Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 26 0.00 13.66M -1.52 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Quanterix Corporation and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Quanterix Corporation and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 53,401,094.61% -76.6% -47.9% Tyme Technologies Inc. 4,080,561,771.74% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Quanterix Corporation is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Quanterix Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.