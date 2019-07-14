Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 24 17.48 N/A -1.43 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 25.62 N/A -13.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Quanterix Corporation and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation. Its rival TrovaGene Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. TrovaGene Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Quanterix Corporation and TrovaGene Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 551.16% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Quanterix Corporation and TrovaGene Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 7.6%. 12.1% are Quanterix Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has 19.72% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -1.68% weaker performance.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.