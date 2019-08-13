Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 26 15.09 N/A -1.52 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Quanterix Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Quanterix Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Quanterix Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.