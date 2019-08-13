Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 26 15.09 N/A -1.52 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Quanterix Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Quanterix Corporation beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.