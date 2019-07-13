Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

As Biotechnology companies, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 24 17.48 N/A -1.43 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. N/A 24.71 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Quanterix Corporation and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation. Its rival Neuralstem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Neuralstem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 17% of Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Quanterix Corporation’s share held by insiders are 12.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72% Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has weaker performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.