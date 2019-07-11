Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

We are comparing Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 24 18.51 N/A -1.43 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Quanterix Corporation and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Quanterix Corporation and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation. Its rival ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Quanterix Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Quanterix Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend while ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Quanterix Corporation beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.