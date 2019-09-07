Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 13.21 N/A -1.52 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.81 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Quanterix Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Quanterix Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Quanterix Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, which is potential 68.56% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.