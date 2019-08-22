Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Both Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 26 16.12 N/A -1.52 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 112 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Demonstrates Quanterix Corporation and Ascendis Pharma A/S earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Quanterix Corporation and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

3.1 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation. Its rival Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Quanterix Corporation and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average price target of $169.33, with potential upside of 45.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Quanterix Corporation and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.