Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 13.73 N/A -1.52 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.00 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Quanterix Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Quanterix Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 325.53% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.