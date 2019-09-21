Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Comparing side by side

Both Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 14.24 N/A -1.52 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Quanterix Corporation and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Quanterix Corporation and Urovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.3% and 24.4%. 5.4% are Quanterix Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has stronger performance than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Quanterix Corporation beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.