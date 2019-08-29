Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Comparison side by side

Both Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 26 15.94 N/A -1.52 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Demonstrates Quanterix Corporation and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Quanterix Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Quanterix Corporation and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, which is potential 207.08% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors. Quanterix Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on 5 of the 8 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.