Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 24 18.47 N/A -1.43 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 423.64 N/A -3.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Quanterix Corporation and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation are 3.3 and 3. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc has 27.9 and 27.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares and 95.3% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. 12.1% are Quanterix Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72% Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has 19.72% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -5.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats Quanterix Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.