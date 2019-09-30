Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) Contrasting side by side

Since Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 25 0.00 13.66M -1.52 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 0.00 39.49M -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Quanterix Corporation and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Quanterix Corporation and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 53,610,675.04% -76.6% -47.9% ChromaDex Corporation 967,678,698.33% -108.8% -72.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Quanterix Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quanterix Corporation and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 18.5% respectively. About 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has stronger performance than ChromaDex Corporation

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.