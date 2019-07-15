Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 24 17.61 N/A -1.43 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 44.97 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Quanterix Corporation and Alector Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Quanterix Corporation is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Alector Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Alector Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Quanterix Corporation and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 45.79% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Quanterix Corporation and Alector Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 45.7%. Insiders held 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.