Quantenna Communications Inc. (QTNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Quantenna Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantenna Communications Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.13 186.74 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.25 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Quantenna Communications Inc. and ClearOne Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Quantenna Communications Inc. and ClearOne Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantenna Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 2.2% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -32% -28.4%

Liquidity

Quantenna Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, ClearOne Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quantenna Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Quantenna Communications Inc. and ClearOne Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantenna Communications Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -100.00% for Quantenna Communications Inc. with consensus price target of $24.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Quantenna Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.6% of ClearOne Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Quantenna Communications Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ClearOne Inc. has 49.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quantenna Communications Inc. -0.45% -0.62% 33.83% 42.63% 68.46% 67.87% ClearOne Inc. 2.79% -1.78% 13.92% 58.99% -63.17% 76.8%

For the past year Quantenna Communications Inc. was less bullish than ClearOne Inc.

Summary

Quantenna Communications Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ClearOne Inc.

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking for telecommunications service provider market in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax. It offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise networking, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.