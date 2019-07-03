Quantenna Communications Inc. (QTNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)

Quantenna Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantenna Communications Inc. 20 38611300.00 N/A 0.13 186.74 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.15 N/A -4.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Quantenna Communications Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Quantenna Communications Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantenna Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 2.2% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Quantenna Communications Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Quantenna Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Quantenna Communications Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantenna Communications Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$24.5 is Quantenna Communications Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -100.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Quantenna Communications Inc. shares and 10% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares. About 1.2% of Quantenna Communications Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quantenna Communications Inc. -0.45% -0.62% 33.83% 42.63% 68.46% 67.87% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -20.71% -33.33% -42.86% -57.65% -64.71% -28%

For the past year Quantenna Communications Inc. has 67.87% stronger performance while China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has -28% weaker performance.

Summary

Quantenna Communications Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking for telecommunications service provider market in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax. It offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise networking, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.