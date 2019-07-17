Quantenna Communications Inc. (QTNA) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Quantenna Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Quantenna Communications Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Quantenna Communications Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Quantenna Communications Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantenna Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.60% 2.20% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Quantenna Communications Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quantenna Communications Inc. N/A 21 186.74 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Quantenna Communications Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Quantenna Communications Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Quantenna Communications Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantenna Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

The rivals have a potential upside of 89.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quantenna Communications Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quantenna Communications Inc. -0.45% -0.62% 33.83% 42.63% 68.46% 67.87% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Quantenna Communications Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quantenna Communications Inc. are 5.2 and 4.7. Competitively, Quantenna Communications Inc.’s rivals have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quantenna Communications Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quantenna Communications Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Quantenna Communications Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Quantenna Communications Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to Quantenna Communications Inc.’s competitors.

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking for telecommunications service provider market in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax. It offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise networking, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.