Quantbot Technologies LP Upped Its Amdocs LTD (DOX) Position; Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Decreased Its Dexcom (DXCM) Stake

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 23.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 17,614 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock declined 18.49%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 58,022 shares with $6.91 million value, down from 75,636 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $13.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.33% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $152.48. About 270,300 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased Amdocs Ltd (DOX) stake by 436.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp acquired 49,307 shares as Amdocs Ltd (DOX)’s stock rose 7.55%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 60,599 shares with $3.28 million value, up from 11,292 last quarter. Amdocs Ltd now has $8.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $63.64. About 109,462 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) stake by 26,504 shares to 47,682 valued at $880,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Class A stake by 14,769 shares and now owns 4,066 shares. Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment owns 33,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 19,242 are owned by Navellier & Assocs. Cap Investors owns 1.03M shares. Atika Ltd Liability Corp holds 80,000 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. The New York-based Prelude Capital Management has invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Tobam reported 192,194 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 1.26 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability has 57,927 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd owns 679,765 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). L S Advisors holds 0.08% or 5,130 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Limited reported 2,244 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 5,297 shares.

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 16,318 shares to 37,776 valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Baozun Inc stake by 15,441 shares and now owns 64,293 shares. Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) was raised too.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Murphy Patrick Michael sold $57,104 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Friday, February 8. 6,000 shares were sold by SAYER KEVIN R, worth $893,400. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Pacelli Steven Robert sold $466,303.

Among 4 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dexcom had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, February 25. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Northland Capital. Oppenheimer maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $167 target.

