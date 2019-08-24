Quantbot Technologies LP Trimmed Public Storage (PSA) Holding by $912,051; Share Value Rose; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Value Rose, Cypress Funds Has Trimmed by $4.51 Million Its Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 4,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 6,763 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 10,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $259.5. About 754,775 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 972,369 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 110,703 shares to 146,731 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 50,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited owns 56,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bluefin Trading Llc holds 0.03% or 4,405 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.25% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Oppenheimer And stated it has 77,111 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0.01% or 645,967 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Synovus owns 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 114 shares. Delta Asset Limited Com Tn reported 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Citadel Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 326,182 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.07% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Pinnacle Associate accumulated 0.01% or 6,769 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd owns 11,143 shares.