Quantbot Technologies LP Trimmed Its Signature Bank (SBNY) Holding; Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) Sentiment Is 1.8

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 9 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 5 sold and reduced positions in Principal Real Estate Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database reported: 758,238 shares, down from 788,112 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Principal Real Estate Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Signature Bank (SBNY) stake by 53.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 5,012 shares as Signature Bank (SBNY)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 4,380 shares with $560,000 value, down from 9,392 last quarter. Signature Bank now has $6.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $116.41. About 531,353 shares traded or 33.90% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased Graftech International Ltd stake by 41,072 shares to 47,950 valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 21,916 shares and now owns 36,251 shares. Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) was raised too.

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.34 million for 10.74 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Signature Bank has $150 highest and $12800 lowest target. $139’s average target is 19.41% above currents $116.41 stock price. Signature Bank had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) rating on Thursday, May 30. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $12800 target. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. Wedbush downgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) rating on Wednesday, May 15. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $13000 target.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 21,463 shares traded. Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) has risen 5.98% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.98% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Principal Real Estate Income Fund for 100,965 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 14,400 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in the stock. Park Avenue Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 13,961 shares.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $138.72 million. It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.