Quantbot Technologies LP Trimmed Covanta Holding (CVA) Stake by $808,096 as Market Value Rose; National Investment Services Holds Position in Electronic Arts (EA)

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 97.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 50,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,136 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 51,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.1 lastly. It is down 13.74% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 67.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 3,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 11.79 million shares traded or 195.49% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -333.33% negative EPS growth.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 24,945 shares to 83,494 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 12,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million. $1.01M worth of stock was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $114,710 was made by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 13,868 shares to 23,947 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) by 17,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,488 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).