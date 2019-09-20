Quantbot Technologies LP Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Decreased by $1.10 Million; Disney Co Com (DIS) Holder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) by 88.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The hedge fund held 1,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Electric Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $88.23. About 307,810 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 23/04/2018 – LINCOLN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.10, EST. $1.09; 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Disney Co Com (DIS) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 2,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,015 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 15,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Disney Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11M shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $182.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Admiral (VGSLX) by 4,268 shares to 73,569 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90B for 30.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 6.61% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.21 per share. LECO’s profit will be $79.70 million for 17.10 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 114,952 shares to 123,193 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 111,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).