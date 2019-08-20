Quantbot Technologies LP Raised Stake in Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) as Valuation Declined; As Bce (BCE) Stock Rose, Holder Agf Investments Trimmed Its Position

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 24,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 222,684 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, down from 247,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 296,013 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) by 256% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 2,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 3,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, up from 1,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $153.52. About 109,899 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Adr (NYSE:TEVA) by 527,680 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $32.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 24,203 shares to 21,542 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Family Solut (NYSE:BFAM) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW).