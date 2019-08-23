Quantbot Technologies LP Raised Its Unum Group (UNM) Holding; Theravance Biopharma – Ordinary Shares (TBPH) Sellers Decreased By 1.1% Their Shorts

Theravance Biopharma Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TBPH) had a decrease of 1.1% in short interest. TBPH’s SI was 5.86 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.1% from 5.92 million shares previously. With 280,700 avg volume, 21 days are for Theravance Biopharma Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s short sellers to cover TBPH’s short positions. The SI to Theravance Biopharma Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 13.96%. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 20,331 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has declined 10.59% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA HIGHLIGHTS APPROVAL OF EXPANDED INDICATION IN THE US FOR ONCE-DAILY TRELEGY ELLIPTA FOR TREATMENT OF COPD PATIENTS; 08/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma 1Q Loss $65.1M; 20/04/2018 – Antimicrobials Working Group Highlights Member Company Participation at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID); 17/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Event Focused on the Unmet Medical Need in the Treatment of Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension; 19/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Showing Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for COP; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline/lnnoviva’s Breo Ellipta Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT DATA FROM AN EXPLORATORY PHASE 2A STUDY IN NOH PATIENTS BY END OF JULY 2018; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED AN EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA; 23/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Reports Positive New Data from Multiple Studies of VIBATIV® (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID™ Conference; 27/03/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased Unum Group (UNM) stake by 82684.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp acquired 42,996 shares as Unum Group (UNM)’s stock declined 12.06%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 43,048 shares with $1.46 million value, up from 52 last quarter. Unum Group now has $5.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 280,132 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 21/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2058 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm offers VIBATIV , a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

More notable recent Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Theravance Biopharma: Gaining Traction – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UK’s Woodford Equity Income Fund Suspended – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), The Stock That Slid 54% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) CEO Rick Winningham on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Theravance Biopharma, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 0.99% less from 33.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Moody National Bank Trust Division reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Group Incorporated One Trading L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 11,577 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 91,569 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 265,889 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Ltd has invested 0.15% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). 13,342 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Amer Interest Grp Inc Inc holds 27,603 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 268,813 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 0% invested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 1.21 million shares. Manufacturers Life Co The invested 0% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Co reported 20,290 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 1,542 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Theravance Biopharma has $55 highest and $40 lowest target. $50’s average target is 135.18% above currents $21.26 stock price. Theravance Biopharma had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Needham maintained Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Piper Jaffray.

Among 2 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Unum Group has $4000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $28’s average target is 5.26% above currents $26.6 stock price. Unum Group had 5 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,116 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Moreover, Fmr Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 19.13 million shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 5.18M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital Incorporated, Alabama-based fund reported 251 shares. Northern holds 0.02% or 2.64M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 19,505 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Moreover, Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 1,979 shares. Moreover, Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.24% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 11,300 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Com Limited, Japan-based fund reported 19,500 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,870 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 82,785 shares.