Quantbot Technologies LP Raised By $657,272 Its Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Position; Rocky Brands (RCKY) Sellers Increased By 10.88% Their Shorts

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) had an increase of 10.88% in short interest. RCKY’s SI was 123,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.88% from 111,200 shares previously. With 35,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)’s short sellers to cover RCKY’s short positions. The SI to Rocky Brands Inc’s float is 1.82%. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 9,185 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has risen 20.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY)

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) stake by 751.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp acquired 4,268 shares as Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 4,836 shares with $745,000 value, up from 568 last quarter. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc now has $6.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.05. About 304,616 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 16/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $184 FROM $179; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JLL); 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE WILL ALSO BE ACQUIRING AVIVA’S RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES AS FUND MANAGER OF ENCORE+; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Net $40.3M; 30/05/2018 – LaSalle Plans Double Acquisition From Aviva Investors; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE AND AVIVA HAVE ENTERED INTO A BINDING CONTRACT AND DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF YEAR

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) stake by 77,526 shares to 384 valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adr stake by 17,059 shares and now owns 30,512 shares. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 27,412 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Gradient Investments Ltd Com holds 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) or 13 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.02% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Alta Capital Management Limited Liability owns 1,578 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 44,700 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Us Natl Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Manchester Capital Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 3,100 shares. Pzena Investment Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 3,100 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.06% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Franklin Resources invested in 0.04% or 502,809 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 45,500 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 835 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 7,785 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jones Lang LaSalle has $20600 highest and $17500 lowest target. $185.75’s average target is 38.57% above currents $134.05 stock price. Jones Lang LaSalle had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $17500 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 10. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Wednesday, April 17 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, August 12.

