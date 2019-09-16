Quantbot Technologies LP Position in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Decreased by $753,480; As Argan (AGX) Shares Declined, Frigate Ventures LP Raised Holding

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $666.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 30,576 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 38.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 4,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 6,628 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 10,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $192.7. About 570,371 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names New CFO as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 72,604 shares to 92,782 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 4,366 shares. Numerixs Tech reported 9,402 shares. First Personal Financial reported 0.01% stake. Bender Robert And Associates holds 6.03% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 66,646 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability holds 212,347 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Granite Point Management LP reported 12,200 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.17% or 96,743 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Macquarie Gp has 153,969 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 80,562 shares. Gideon Advsrs has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 10,621 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% or 461,018 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Argan, Inc.’s (NYSE:AGX) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argan EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Argan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AGX) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Argan, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.