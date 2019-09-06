Quantbot Technologies LP Position in American Electric Power (AEP) Has Lifted as Share Price Rose; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake Held by Clean Yield Group

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 602.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 50,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 59,054 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 8,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 420,846 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 51,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 192,238 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 140,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 196,801 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 5,033 shares to 49,079 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (NYSE:CXP) by 33,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,598 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider Welling Glenn W. bought $47.34M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 15,762 shares to 47,812 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,577 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.