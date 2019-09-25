Quantbot Technologies LP Maintains Position in Five9 (FIVN); Capital Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Target (TGT) Position by $5.55 Million; Shares Rose

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 6,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 18,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, up from 11,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 688,654 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 78.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 64,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 17,283 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 81,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $107.45. About 5.30 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78M for 22.96 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 by 38,656 shares to 623,856 shares, valued at $15.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 17,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 117,862 shares to 4,490 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 13,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,790 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

