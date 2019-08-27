Quantbot Technologies LP Lifted Stake in Logitech International (LOGI) by $300,300; Bsw Wealth Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Travelers Companies Com (TRV) by $356,063 as Share Value Rose

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $147.1. About 795,822 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Logitech International (LOGI) by 1100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The hedge fund held 8,400 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Logitech International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 121,900 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 02/05/2018 – Logitech Grows to Highest Ever Fiscal Year Sales, Up 16%; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q OPER INCOME $39.1M; 05/03/2018 Logitech Forecasts Continued Robust Growth for Fiscal Year 2019; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B; 02/05/2018 – Logitech 4Q EPS 20c; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES $310 MLN TO $320 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Sales Growth View of 12%-14%; 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset; 06/03/2018 – LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES LOW PROBABILITY OF LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,292 shares to 42,785 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU) by 63,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Travelers Names David D. Rowland and Daniel T.H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officers – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.52 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LOGI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.01 million shares or 11.78% less from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Inc holds 1.14M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 4.12 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fosun Intll Ltd accumulated 12,560 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Boston Advsr Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 8,960 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 18,863 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 8,300 shares. Blair William And Co Il reported 0.01% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Lpl Financial Ltd Company has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Macquarie Group Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Moody Bank Trust Division holds 37,920 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 1.8% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2.81 million shares. 1.01 million are owned by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 63,839 shares to 122,942 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 29,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,152 shares, and cut its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).