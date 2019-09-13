Quantbot Technologies LP Lifted Its Cabot Oil Gas (COG) Holding by $2.53 Million; Saia (SAIA) Position Has Boosted by Rothschild Asset Management Inc

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 15,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 195,576 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.65 million, up from 179,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 175,211 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil Gas Corp (COG) by 1394.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 114,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 123,193 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 8,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 2.98M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 291,716 shares to 827,882 shares, valued at $34.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 356,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Saia Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saia Opens Terminal in New York State – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Saia Boston-area Terminals Now Open Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Saia Inc (SAIA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The LTL “Oligopoly” Drives On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Shares for $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O. The insider DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 653,469 are held by Shufro Rose Ltd. The New Jersey-based Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 9,400 shares. 50,104 were reported by Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corp. Valley National Advisers holds 212 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 50,304 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 59,684 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 6.22 million shares. Shell Asset Communications owns 38,558 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Srb reported 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell And Ltd has invested 0.12% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mackenzie Corporation reported 3.45M shares. Cypress Capital Grp Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 200,316 shares.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks the Market Is Discounting the Most This Summer – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.