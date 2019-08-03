Quantbot Technologies LP Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $782,863; At&T (T) Holder Kanawha Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $329,499

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 14,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 76,395 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 61,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,900 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 11,953 shares to 45,435 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 33,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,115 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

