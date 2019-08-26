Quantbot Technologies LP Lifted American Airlines Group (AAL) Holding By $322,710; Whitebox Advisors Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 19.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc acquired 65,344 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 407,281 shares with $52.49M value, up from 341,937 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $108.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $125.44. About 858,618 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) stake by 29.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp acquired 10,410 shares as American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 45,169 shares with $1.43 million value, up from 34,759 last quarter. American Airlines Group Inc now has $11.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.38. About 2.81 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity.

