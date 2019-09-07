Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO); Union Pacific (UNP) Stake Increased by Etrade Capital Management Llc

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) by 3725% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 14,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The hedge fund held 15,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Electric Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84.8. About 274,128 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Lincoln Electric System, NE 2018 Revenue Bnds ‘AA’; 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q EPS 92c; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 3,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 37,643 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 34,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.49% stake. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Monetta Fincl Service Inc stated it has 2.89% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lazard Asset Mgmt reported 0.3% stake. Jane Street Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 2,562 shares. Holt Cap Limited Company Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Lp owns 1,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 6,818 shares. Moreover, Fire Group Inc has 0.31% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,000 shares. Loews reported 1,750 shares stake. Barnett And Inc accumulated 24,917 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company stated it has 1,779 shares. 660,774 are held by Reaves W H And Incorporated. First Citizens Bancshares holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,428 shares. Carderock Cap Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,106 shares to 12,639 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,098 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv by 30,870 shares to 6,217 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) by 34,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,081 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).