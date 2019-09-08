Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Apple (AAPL); Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut Position in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) as Market Value Declined

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 2,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 81,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.85. About 767,066 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 9,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 42,248 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, up from 32,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ny Registered by 47,446 shares to 13,958 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 15,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,812 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Group Ltd invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ami Asset Management invested in 198,164 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 273,298 shares. United Kingdom-based Martin Currie has invested 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 2.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.18% or 32,892 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp holds 2.91% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 70,573 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.51% or 20,046 shares. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1,133 shares in its portfolio. Weybosset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,854 shares. Kopp Investment Ltd Company holds 1.13% or 7,336 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 7.38M shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt holds 6.46% or 20,001 shares. 174 are held by C M Bidwell Assocs.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (NYSE:EMN) by 4,186 shares to 72,839 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 11,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $421.51M for 18.24 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds invested in 190,000 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity owns 3,382 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howland Ltd holds 1.51% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 230,104 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 10,435 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 93,409 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Research Glob Investors has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Riverhead Limited Company stated it has 9,185 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smithfield has 9,552 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Putnam invested in 2,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 17,900 shares. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 14,535 shares. 129 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory L P.