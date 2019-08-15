Quantbot Technologies LP Increased Stake in Boston Properties (BXP); Brown Advisory Has Trimmed Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $87.23 Million; Share Value Rose

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 360,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342.69M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $272.15. About 1.27M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 228.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 9,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 14,023 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 4,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $126.85. About 550,509 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Google inks lease with Boston Properties for more Cambridge space – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Boston Properties (BXP) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “George Washington University, Boston Properties ink deal for Foggy Bottom site – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 12,722 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has 10,296 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 195,758 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Victory Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 3,438 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited invested in 0% or 1,959 shares. Lasalle Inv Mngmt Securities has invested 4.09% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Jane Street Gp Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 21,766 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 1.45 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 252,311 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md owns 1.17 million shares. State Street holds 0.11% or 10.09M shares. Northern Tru has 0.09% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Communication Ma owns 530,140 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 58,530 shares to 5,779 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,100 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Easy Mistake Will Cost You 8.6%+ Dividends (and big gains) – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Germany’s Continental seeks cost cuts as Q2 profit drops – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Drillisch shares slump as earnings guidance trimmed, 5G costs loom – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Or stated it has 4.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). New York-based Shikiar Asset has invested 0.34% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Marco Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 59,488 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 6,388 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,283 are owned by Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 8,072 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 4,582 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,110 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 277 shares. Welch Forbes Lc reported 115,834 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation has invested 0.58% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Barr E S And reported 0.08% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 72,724 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mount Vernon Assoc Md reported 12,971 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 48,076 shares to 847,304 shares, valued at $123.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 32,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.89 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.