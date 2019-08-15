Quantbot Technologies LP Increased Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $3.18 Million; Holder Partner Fund Management LP Has Increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 19,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 281,436 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.04M, up from 262,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $269.48. About 1.82 million shares traded or 23.34% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1233.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 51,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 55,407 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 4,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 28.03 million shares traded or 108.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Canopy Growth, worldâ€™s largest pot company, lost $1 billion in three months – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 92,611 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 15,535 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 42,095 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Janney Cap Management Ltd accumulated 173,128 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Company holds 0.6% or 2.92 million shares. First Mercantile holds 5,342 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cls has 1,122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset LP owns 269,814 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 5.19 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 14.82M shares. Qci Asset Ny holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,206 shares. Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 942 shares. City Holding has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK) by 26,911 shares to 5,323 shares, valued at $115,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 53,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,956 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 359,490 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $25.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 304,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Management Associates New York reported 3,000 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mcrae Management stated it has 12,759 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Braun Stacey Associate Inc invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Levin Strategies LP holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 46,617 shares. Private Na has 1,963 shares. Miles Cap holds 1,592 shares. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 136,759 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 1.01 million shares. Johnson Finance invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.47% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 17,601 shares. Hwg Hldgs Lp has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Fort Washington Oh has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,192 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.08% or 11,988 shares.