Quantbot Technologies LP Holds Stake in Suncor Energy (SU); Aflac (AFL) Market Value Rose While Smead Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 184,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.34 million, down from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 1.07 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 13,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,831 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 59,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 1.46 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 164,708 shares to 37,918 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,243 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Advsrs Lc Ny holds 10,354 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 603,980 shares stake. Drexel Morgan And Comm holds 4,775 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley Inc holds 0.48% or 66,882 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.42% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.09% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Girard Prtnrs holds 13,691 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 6.44 million shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management owns 12,688 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.05% or 142,733 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). California-based Commercial Bank Of The West has invested 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 12,175 were accumulated by Telemus Cap Llc. Prudential Pcl accumulated 13,022 shares. State Street Corp reported 39.67M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.69 million for 12.23 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. Another trade for 27,120 shares valued at $1.29 million was made by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4. The insider LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82M.