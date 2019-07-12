Quantbot Technologies LP Holds Position in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY); United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stock Price Declined While Barrett Asset Management Cut Holding

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 5,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,544 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, down from 108,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $103.33. About 1.74 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) by 5573.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 13,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.52% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, up from 245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Cathay General Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 416,078 shares traded or 9.21% up from the average. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 14.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 25,955 shares to 57,060 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Rus Md Cp Gr Etf (IWP) by 7,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.38 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold CATY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.37 million shares or 1.60% less from 57.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13,780 shares to 2,475 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).