Quantbot Technologies LP Holds Holding in Equinix (EQIX); As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $154.55 Million

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 434,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 363,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.66 million, down from 797,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $291.51. About 2.57M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 281.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 5,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 7,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 1,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $558.23. About 104,948 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 9,638 shares to 39,914 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 31,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,165 shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 8,255 shares. Capital Fund Sa has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Consolidated Inv Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,500 shares. Ejf Capital Lc owns 1,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Schwartz Counsel Inc has invested 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Two Sigma Ltd Llc stated it has 995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Company holds 0% or 2 shares. Wedge L Lp Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 36,275 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,165 shares. City reported 219 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 10.61M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fdx Advsr, a California-based fund reported 763 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 568 shares.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add Essex Property (ESS) to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareTrust REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 5 REITs Paying Up to 7.0% Will Soar as Rates Fall – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kimco Realty a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of invested in 0% or 753 shares. Intl Inc Ca owns 10,710 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 277 shares or 0% of the stock. Ensemble Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 126,543 shares for 6.65% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 264,501 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.66% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Horan Ltd Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 555 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 72,729 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 367 were accumulated by Whittier Company Of Nevada. Private Capital Advsr stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Company holds 835 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt accumulated 180 shares. Assetmark accumulated 1,470 shares. 1.20M were accumulated by Century.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alphabet Stock Is Undervalued, But Upside Remains a Challenge for GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix Is A Wonderful Company With Bright Prospects – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97M for 69.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.