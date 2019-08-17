Quantbot Technologies LP Holds Holding in Corning (GLW); Equitec Specialists Position in Rayonier Advanced Matls (Put) (RYAM) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (RYAM) by 650.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 415,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The institutional investor held 479,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 63,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.43M market cap company. The stock increased 12.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 2.01 million shares traded or 57.49% up from the average. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 700.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 203,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 232,028 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 28,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 4.86M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr holds 0.24% or 112,552 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 267,457 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 662,625 shares. Schafer Cullen owns 3.35 million shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. House Ltd Liability Corp reported 100,963 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 11.11 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests accumulated 595 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Co has 804,840 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 661,710 shares. Advisor Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Hartford Fincl Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.36% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 33,317 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,820 shares. Virtu Financial Lc reported 0.07% stake. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 14,163 shares to 18,925 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 14,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,066 shares, and cut its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 17,690 shares to 111,653 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,058 shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MTSC).

