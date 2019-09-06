Quantbot Technologies LP Holding in Mednax (MD) Has Lifted by $2.71 Million; Barclays Plc Upped Its Heartland Finl Usa (HTLF) Holding

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 363.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 100,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 128,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 643,338 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (HTLF) by 1539.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 20,840 shares as the company's stock rose 6.18% . The institutional investor held 22,194 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946,000, up from 1,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Heartland Finl Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 97,043 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.16 million shares to 181,364 shares, valued at $50.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 80,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,251 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.69, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold HTLF shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 18.15 million shares or 3.07% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,973 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Homrich & Berg holds 0.03% or 14,355 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). 627 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability reported 12,481 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Victory Capital owns 9,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 341,207 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc owns 204,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). 2.16 million are owned by Vanguard Gru. Smith Asset Group LP accumulated 0% or 582 shares. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 550 shares.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)