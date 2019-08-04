Quantbot Technologies LP Holding in Duke Realty (DRE) Has Lowered by $1.15 Million as Stock Rose; Shaker Financial Services Lowered Its Holding in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) as Share Value Were Volatile

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 82.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 38,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 7,919 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242,000, down from 46,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 1.73M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 61,693 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 343,923 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, down from 405,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 186,512 shares traded or 35.46% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ellsworth Grwth And Income L (ECF) by 46,510 shares to 57,375 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) by 122,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Enh Cap & Inc Fd I (CII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GDV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.51 million shares or 5.53% less from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.04% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 35,369 shares. Regions Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Stratos Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Carroll Financial Assoc reported 350 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 10,403 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Cohen Steers owns 442,388 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 1,800 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 55,439 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc has invested 0.01% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). 10,933 are held by Private Advisor Gru Limited Company. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 1,080 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 15,030 shares. Smith Moore invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Cibc Markets Inc reported 12,850 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Eaton Vance Management reported 29,894 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 73,987 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 137,681 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 8,869 were reported by Cetera Advisor Ltd. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 108,300 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.10M shares. Bartlett And Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 409,762 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 34,485 shares. Advisors Asset Inc accumulated 7,859 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd owns 856 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) by 39,116 shares to 53,967 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

