Quantbot Technologies LP Has Upped Its Tenneco (TEN) Holding; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 14.33% above currents $27.77 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. Wedbush maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. Raymond James maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wood. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by Wells Fargo. See Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30.5000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased Tenneco Inc (TEN) stake by 557.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp acquired 50,700 shares as Tenneco Inc (TEN)’s stock declined 57.50%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 59,800 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 9,100 last quarter. Tenneco Inc now has $747.53 million valuation. The stock increased 5.94% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 1.84M shares traded or 25.17% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Separation of Companies Occurring in the 2H of 2019; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – WITH DEAL, POWERTRAIN TECHNOLOGY COMPANY WILL INCLUDE TENNECO CLEAN AIR AND FEDERAL-MOGUL POWERTRAIN; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Federal-Mogul Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 10/04/2018 – S&P PLACED TENNECO INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS COMPANY TO REPORT RESULTS IN THREE SEGMENTS; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO NAMES JASON HOLLAR CFO; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH, TENNECO EQUITY AND ASSUMPTION OF DEBT

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive has $31 highest and $900 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 33.26% above currents $14.01 stock price. Tenneco Automotive had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by UBS. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 14. UBS maintained Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) rating on Friday, May 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $1600 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15.

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 78,909 shares to 12,506 valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conduent Inc stake by 42,037 shares and now owns 94,206 shares. Workiva Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenneco: A Spin-Off Is Not The Only Way Out – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “TEN, Ltd. (TNP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 365,618 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Lc Ny accumulated 194,159 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Victory Capital Management owns 27,557 shares. Sageworth Tru Co holds 100 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) stated it has 2,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Com has 0.02% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Ingalls And Snyder reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 18,558 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 4.11 million shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 1,000 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.02% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Qs Limited Liability reported 87,161 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. $92,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by LETHAM DENNIS J. $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares were bought by Smith Brandon B.. Hollar Jason M. bought $566,280 worth of stock or 60,000 shares.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fifth Third Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FITB) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Fifth Third changes its charter as expansion continues – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How The Parts Add Up: IAT Targets $51 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold Fifth Third Bancorp shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Inc reported 12,094 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.12% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 7,770 were accumulated by Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora. Highlander Cap Management Limited Com stated it has 750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 29,041 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp stated it has 320,400 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt owns 460,723 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt Co invested in 0.08% or 111,072 shares. 2.84M are owned by Morgan Stanley. First Financial In, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,542 shares. Css Limited Il invested in 0.01% or 9,524 shares. Northern Corporation reported 10.64 million shares. Basswood Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.23% or 139,052 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 8.65M shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il owns 39,555 shares.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity. Bayh Evan also bought $103,720 worth of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Wednesday, September 4.