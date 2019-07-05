Quantbot Technologies LP Has Upped By $450,615 Its Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Stake; Ideal Power (IPWR) Sellers Decreased By 3.38% Their Shorts

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) had a decrease of 3.38% in short interest. IPWR’s SI was 428,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.38% from 443,900 shares previously. With 382,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s short sellers to cover IPWR’s short positions. The SI to Ideal Power Inc’s float is 4.08%. The stock decreased 8.05% or $0.0324 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3701. About 128,273 shares traded. Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) has declined 67.93% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.36% the S&P500.

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) stake by 5573.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp acquired 13,655 shares as Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)’s stock declined 7.52%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 13,900 shares with $471,000 value, up from 245 last quarter. Cathay General Bancorp now has $2.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 93,142 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 14.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY)

More notable recent Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cathay General Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CATY) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “All You Need to Know About Cathay (CATY) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of CATY February 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cathay General (CATY) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CATY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.37 million shares or 1.60% less from 57.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru Inc invested in 2.46 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 18 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 5,450 shares. Renaissance has invested 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Ameritas Invest Inc reported 29,170 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com holds 12,399 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. M&R Capital Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Legal General Pcl owns 98,165 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 51,927 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs accumulated 0% or 38 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited holds 63,965 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 34,740 shares to 9,021 valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jack Henry Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) stake by 12,120 shares and now owns 8,441 shares. Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $33,853 activity. 900 shares were sold by BINGHAM KIM R, worth $33,853 on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PATHION Inc. acquires Ideal Power’s power conversion business unit and technology – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ideal Power Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ideal Power to Reschedule Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ideal Power to Host Business Update and First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ideal Power Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.