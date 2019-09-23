Quantbot Technologies LP Has Upped By $2.49 Million Its Universal Display (OLED) Position; RF Industries LTD. (RFIL) Shorts Raised By 21.41%

RF Industries LTD. (NASDAQ:RFIL) had an increase of 21.41% in short interest. RFIL’s SI was 58,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.41% from 48,100 shares previously. With 23,500 avg volume, 3 days are for RF Industries LTD. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s short sellers to cover RFIL’s short positions. The SI to RF Industries LTD.’s float is 0.73%. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 4,251 shares traded. RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) has declined 14.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RFIL News: 13/03/2018 – RF Industries 1Q EPS 5c; 09/03/2018 RF Industries Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – RF INDUSTRIES LTD – QTRLY NET SALES $10.3 MLN VS $6.6 MLN; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries Sees ‘Significant Growth’ in Net Sales for 2Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ RF Industries Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RFIL); 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries’ First Quarter Sales Jump 56%; Net Income Exceeds Entire Fiscal 2017 Results

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $73.95 million. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, makes, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. It has a 20.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s Cables Unlimited division makes and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $18000 lowest target. $198.33’s average target is 5.82% above currents $187.43 stock price. Universal Display had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, March 26.

