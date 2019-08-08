Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) as Shares Declined; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $405,900

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 60,408 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, down from 63,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $121.94. About 3.26M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 45,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 37,928 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $700,000, down from 83,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 500,123 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 30/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches Its First Automotive Grade Phototransistor Optocoupler; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 36C; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Qtrly Div by 26%; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH SEES 2Q REV. $740M TO $780M; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Net $62.4M; 07/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 8.5C FROM 6.75C; 10/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Latest Grid and Ribwound Resistors at 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 50,657 shares to 77,494 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 7,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VSH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 127.02 million shares or 0.17% more from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Cibc World invested 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). D E Shaw & Co accumulated 317,387 shares. North Carolina-based Bragg Fin Advsr has invested 0.51% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 15.76 million shares in its portfolio. 249,023 were reported by Automobile Association. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd reported 119,150 shares stake. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 0% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 141,843 shares. Moreover, First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Trust Company has 0.04% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 17,195 shares. Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.02% or 345,940 shares. 16,268 are held by Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Palouse Capital Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.18% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,064 shares to 6,401 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.