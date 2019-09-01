Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed Its Dril (DRQ) Stake; Five Star Quality Care (FVE) Sentiment Is 0.6

Five Star Quality Care Inc (FVE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 12 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 20 sold and decreased stock positions in Five Star Quality Care Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 8.42 million shares, down from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Five Star Quality Care Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 13 Increased: 5 New Position: 7.

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Dril (DRQ) stake by 84.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 8,452 shares as Dril (DRQ)’s stock rose 23.17%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 1,561 shares with $71,000 value, down from 10,013 last quarter. Dril now has $1.62B valuation. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 220,303 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 2.12 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 2.18M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 318 shares. Ftb holds 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) or 175 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Ameritas Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,073 shares. Brinker Cap has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 6,235 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Aperio Grp Llc has 23,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 36,834 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs holds 200 shares. 2,800 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Limited Liability. Shine Invest Advisory Service has invested 0.02% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Credit Suisse Ag holds 40,476 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) stake by 8,900 shares to 9,700 valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 49,307 shares and now owns 60,599 shares. Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) was raised too.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.06M for 382.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.20 million. The Company’s senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities . It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers nursing and healthcare services; and rehabilitation and wellness services.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Five Star Senior Living Inc. for 1.32 million shares. V3 Capital Management L.P. owns 1.89 million shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jbf Capital Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 226,980 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 420,689 shares.