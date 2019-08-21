Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed Holding in Teradyne (TER) by $2.11 Million; Brigade Capital Management LP Decreased Stake in Noble Plc (NE) by $1.42 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 72.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 53,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 20,956 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 74,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 1.06 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500.

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 711,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 4.65M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 16/04/2018 – Elman Is Biggest Shareholder in Noble; 16/04/2018 – NOBLE – SIMPLIFIED STRUCTURE REPLACES PREVIOUS PROPOSAL TO PROVIDE SHAREHOLDERS 10% EQUITY IN NEW NOBLE AND FURTHER 7.5% ON PRE-DILUTED BASIS; 13/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Medical licenses may be revoked under Rep. Noble plan; 09/05/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION – UPDATES ON MITIGATION OF COUNTERPARTY CREDIT RISK EXPOSURES DURING PERIOD THAT NOBLE GROUP FINALISES ITS RESTRUCTURE PLANS; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER AND FRONTING BANK, HAS RECEIVED CREDIT APPROVAL AND HAS ACCEDED TO RSA; 08/03/2018 – McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 05/04/2018 – Noble: New Independent Directors Have Significant International Financial-Restructuring, Operational-Turnaround Experience; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – MANAGEMENT WILL SHARE WITH EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS OPTION TO BUY 10 PCT OF NEW NOBLE FROM SENIOR CREDITOR SPV; 27/04/2018 – SINGAPORE HIGH COURT JUDGE SAYS GRANTS INJUNCTION ON MODIFIED TERMS IN CASE AGAINST NOBLE GROUP NOBG.Sl; 22/03/2018 – Noble Group Says Can Continue as a Going Concern, Based on Legal Advice

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life accumulated 28,853 shares. Panagora Asset invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 220,679 were accumulated by Citigroup. Invesco Limited invested in 1.18M shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 1.05 million shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,392 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings stated it has 448,318 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv owns 3,103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 35,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 138,039 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd reported 30,763 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership owns 0.08% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 20,956 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 28,989 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 0.26% stake.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FormFactor (FORM) Beats Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agilent (A) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl B by 15,084 shares to 25,775 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) by 31,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96 million for 19.08 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noble Corp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Noble Corp (NE) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noble Corporation Plc (NE) CEO Julie Robertson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Continues To Slide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd accumulated 302,309 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 423,163 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) or 646,497 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 517,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Speece Thorson Group reported 1.26 million shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 2.45M shares. Capstone Financial Advsrs owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 438,633 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 57,778 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Swiss Fincl Bank owns 449,798 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). 689,579 are held by Pacific Inv Management Company. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 0% or 1,264 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).