Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed By $2.12 Million Its Dte Energy Company (DTE) Stake; Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Has 2.5 Sentiment

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Dte Energy Company (DTE) stake by 87.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 16,699 shares as Dte Energy Company (DTE)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 2,488 shares with $318,000 value, down from 19,187 last quarter. Dte Energy Company now has $24.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 1.17M shares traded or 15.73% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 09/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – TARGETS 5-7 PCT OPER. EPS GROWTH FROM 2018 GUIDANCE BASE THROUGH 2022; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 42% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE, SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 20 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 8 sold and reduced positions in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust. The institutional investors in our database now have: 3.15 million shares, up from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 17 New Position: 3.

Among 4 analysts covering DTE Energy Company Common Stock (NYSE:DTE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. DTE Energy Company Common Stock has $14500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $133’s average target is 0.57% above currents $132.24 stock price. DTE Energy Company Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of DTE in report on Monday, August 26 to “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $375.68M for 16.21 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) stake by 14,136 shares to 21,581 valued at $930,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) stake by 24,940 shares and now owns 27,128 shares. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold DTE shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 126.35 million shares or 0.80% more from 125.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur owns 2,756 shares. Citadel Ltd owns 510,855 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Incorporated has 275,091 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 7,137 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Natl Pension Ser holds 0.1% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 236,356 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 1,708 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 520,185 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.25% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 37,308 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 39,762 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Smithfield Company invested 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company has 2.01M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 203,250 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $448,273 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $248,540 was made by SHAW RUTH G on Tuesday, May 7. 1,537 shares valued at $199,733 were bought by TORGOW GARY on Thursday, September 5.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $263.02 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 15.66 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in municipal bonds.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for 651,350 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 48,751 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 176,568 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.15% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 91,220 shares.