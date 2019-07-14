Quantbot Technologies LP Has Raised Stake in Unum Group (UNM); Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 82684.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 42,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,048 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 52 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 1.62M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 3,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 19,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.06. About 745,366 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63 million for 21.36 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares to 14,744 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.